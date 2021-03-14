Overview

Dr. Christopher Green, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Green Clinic in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.