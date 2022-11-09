Dr. Christopher Grayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Grayson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Grayson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Grayson works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Palm Harbor36413 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 382-5157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 588-8178
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- RockPort Health Care
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Grayson?
I had a failed right total knee replacement when I lived in NJ and no doctor would touch me to replace it. I moved to Florida and by the grace of God found Doctor Christopher Grayson. He replaced my bad knee with a good one and I couldn't be more thankful. I was straightening my leg within 3 days after surgery and was able to bend it at a 90 degree angle after just 10 days. Anyone familiar with having a knee replacement knows that is amazing. I am walking normal again, not in pain 24/7 and have a much better quality of life. I wouldn't go anywhere else. The PA Kathryn Gravenstein that works with him is great too along with the office staff. I couldn't be more pleased.
About Dr. Christopher Grayson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528294618
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University of Health
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayson works at
Dr. Grayson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.