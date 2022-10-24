Overview

Dr. Christopher Grainger, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Grainger works at WEST MARION MEDICAL BUILDING in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.