Dr. Christopher Grady, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Grady, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Locations
Woman Care301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 201, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6114
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is honest and doesn’t sugar coat it. He listened to me and my concerns and made sure I was taken care of when I delivered.
About Dr. Christopher Grady, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942318886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady has seen patients for Breech Position, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
