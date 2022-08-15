Dr. Christopher Got, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Got is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Got, MD
Dr. Christopher Got, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
UOI Dudley Street2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 457-2121
University Orthopedics Inc1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 274-9660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
From my first visit with Dr. Got I felt like I had found a great partner in my healing process. He was knowledgeable, empathetic and took time to answer all my questions.
- Brigham & Womens Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
