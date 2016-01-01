Dr. Christopher Goss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Goss, MD
Dr. Christopher Goss, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457436289
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Critical Care Medicine
