Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6390
- 2 5758 S Maryland Ave Ste 4D, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gomez is detail oriented, concerned abt you as a patient AND as a person, makes great practical suggestions to address living with ataxia. Patients of Dr Gomez or any other internationally known scientist/ researcher/clinical MD must accept that it may take some time to initially get on his schedule (because he is a clinical physician 1-2 days/wk-on other days he is doing a myriad of other duties & responsibilities.) Patients must recognize that is it is these other duties that, along with his clinical practice, that make Dr Gomez one of the top neurologists and ataxia specialist in the US/world. When you become a patient, you will have access to Dr Gomez with regular appts & emails/calls in between. Patients may wait beyond an appointment time to see Dr Gomez because he doesn’t rush his appts or patients; he is thorough. He won’t rush your appt either. Being diagnosed is devastating/requires time & explanations for questions/issue by patient. Been Dr Gomez patient since 2005.
About Dr. Christopher Gomez, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1184658478
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
