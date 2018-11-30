Dr. Glisson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Glisson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advantage Health St Mary's Medical Group245 Cherry St SE Ste 204, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5480
-
2
Tahlequah City Hospital1400 E Downing St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 456-0641
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glisson?
I wouldn’t know where to begin with my feelings of gratefulness to have Dr Glisson as my Neuro Ophthalmologist. There is NO one like him out there and he is world renowned in his field. After working in the field of Ophthalmology for 15yrs, we constantly made referrals to him when a patients exam did not “add up” to be an eye disease perse’. Dr Glisson would often confirm symptoms to another issues such as a brain tumor, MS, etc. He doesn’t stop until all of the puzzle pieces are put together.
About Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1932254745
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glisson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glisson works at
Dr. Glisson has seen patients for Diplopia, Headache and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Glisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glisson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.