Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Glisson works at Dr. Aileen Antonio in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Tahlequah, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Headache and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.