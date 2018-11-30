See All Neurologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO

Neurology
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Dr. Glisson works at Dr. Aileen Antonio in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Tahlequah, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Headache and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advantage Health St Mary's Medical Group
    245 Cherry St SE Ste 204, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 685-5480
  2. 2
    Tahlequah City Hospital
    1400 E Downing St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 456-0641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Headache
Visual Field Defects
Diplopia
Headache
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glisson?

    Nov 30, 2018
    I wouldn’t know where to begin with my feelings of gratefulness to have Dr Glisson as my Neuro Ophthalmologist. There is NO one like him out there and he is world renowned in his field. After working in the field of Ophthalmology for 15yrs, we constantly made referrals to him when a patients exam did not “add up” to be an eye disease perse’. Dr Glisson would often confirm symptoms to another issues such as a brain tumor, MS, etc. He doesn’t stop until all of the puzzle pieces are put together.
    MS in Ada, MI — Nov 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glisson to family and friends

    Dr. Glisson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glisson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO.

    About Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932254745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glisson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glisson has seen patients for Diplopia, Headache and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glisson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Glisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glisson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Glisson, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.