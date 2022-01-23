See All Pediatric Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Gitzelmann works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Specialty Center
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD

  • Pediatric Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1952639866
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital of Zürich
  • UNIVERSITY OF ZURICH / MEDICAL FACULTY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Gitzelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitzelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gitzelmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gitzelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gitzelmann works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gitzelmann’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitzelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitzelmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitzelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitzelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

