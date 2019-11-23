Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginocchio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Ginocchio works at
Locations
-
1
Portland Neurology & Sleep PC501 N Graham St Ste 515, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 669-0435
-
2
Legacy Medical Group-Neurology2800 N Vancouver Ave Ste 130, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-6166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ginocchio?
I really liked Dr. Ginocchio. I almost left a negative review before I even saw him due to how rude the receptionist was when I made my appointment. I'm glad I waited. The receptionist who greeted me when I arrived was a different one and very friendly. Dr. Ginocchio spent a great deal of time going over every detail of my health and giving Neurological tests. I feel confident in his expertise, and anyone who says he is not extremely friendly and personable, must have just got him on a bad day or was not friendly themselves.
About Dr. Christopher Ginocchio, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346274131
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Emmanuel Hospital And Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginocchio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginocchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginocchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginocchio works at
Dr. Ginocchio speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginocchio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginocchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginocchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginocchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.