Overview

Dr. Christopher Gilmore, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Gilmore works at Novant Health Pain Management Center in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.