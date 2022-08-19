Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Gibson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-6907
-
2
Ochsner St. Mary1125 Marguerite St, Morgan City, LA 70380 Directions (985) 384-2200
- 3 1550 Sheridan Dr Ste 203, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-8397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
He is fantastic!
About Dr. Christopher Gibson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1922501733
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.