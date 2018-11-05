Overview

Dr. Christopher Gharibo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gharibo works at Center for Musculoskeletal Care (CMC) (New York) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.