Overview

Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gegg works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.