Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gegg works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gegg was confident, but not cocky. He told us all of the different options for my daughters issues. He allowed the whole family to make decisions. He came up with a plan that we all agreed with and even consulted another doctor to make sure that every part of her care would be able to be treated. Thank you Dr. Gegg!
About Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Center|Med Center La New Orleans Lsu|University Tx Med School San Antonio
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Dr. Gegg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gegg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gegg works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gegg.
