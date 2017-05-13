See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gegg works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Hydrocephalus

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2017
    Dr. Gegg was confident, but not cocky. He told us all of the different options for my daughters issues. He allowed the whole family to make decisions. He came up with a plan that we all agreed with and even consulted another doctor to make sure that every part of her care would be able to be treated. Thank you Dr. Gegg!
    Liz Schuster in Florida — May 13, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699716019
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Earl K Long Med Center|Med Center La New Orleans Lsu|University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Gegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gegg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gegg works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gegg’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gegg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gegg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

