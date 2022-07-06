Dr. Christopher Gaunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Gaunder, MD
Dr. Christopher Gaunder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wright Patterson AFB, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Wright Patterson Medical Center - Orthopedic Clinic4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Wright Patterson AFB, OH 45433 Directions (937) 257-9416
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Had first knee replaced by Dr Gaunder in june2021, had such a good experience gad second knee replacement dec2021. Glad it had both done. And glad Dr. Gaunder accomplished both. Sorry to see him leave Wright Patt, but glad he able to help others.
About Dr. Christopher Gaunder, MD
- 11 years of experience
- English
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
