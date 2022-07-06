Overview

Dr. Christopher Gaunder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wright Patterson AFB, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gaunder works at Wright-Patterson Medical Center in Wright Patterson AFB, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.