Dr. Christopher Gauland, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle2140 W Arlington Blvd Ste D, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 830-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Extremely impressed with Dr. Gauland. I went in with extreme foot pain and was immediately greeted with the office's smiling faces and clean area. Dr. Gauland took extra time to listen to my concerns and answered all my questions, making sure to diagnose me correctly and put me at ease. I would recommend this doc over any of the others I've seen so far. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Christopher Gauland, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427040153
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Medical Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- East Carolina University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauland works at
Dr. Gauland has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.