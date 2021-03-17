Overview

Dr. Christopher Gauland, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Gauland works at Eastern Carolina Ft/Ankle Specs in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.