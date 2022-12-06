Overview

Dr. Christopher Gasbarre, DO is a Dermatologist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Sturgis Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Gasbarre works at Monument Health Dermatology in Spearfish, SD with other offices in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

