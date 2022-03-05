Overview

Dr. Christopher Gannon, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gannon works at Gynecology Oncology Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.