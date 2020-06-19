Dr. Christopher Gange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Gange, MD
Dr. Christopher Gange, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Gange works at
Heart Center of Metro West99 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-4811
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I must echo what everyone says here. Dr. Gange, and his entire office staff have been nothing but respectful, helpful, and kind. Dr. Gange is clear in his explanations of things, patient in his responses to my questions, and overall, just incredibly friendly. It is scary to undergo a procedure involving your heart, but Dr. Gange has a way of making it just a little less so.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821143736
- Lahey Clinic
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gange has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gange accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gange works at
Dr. Gange has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gange on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gange.
