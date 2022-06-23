Overview

Dr. Christopher Gamard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Gamard works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.