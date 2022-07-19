Overview

Dr. Christopher Gaffga, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Gaffga works at Bayou ENT in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.