Overview

Dr. Christopher Furey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Furey works at Cnemg Primary Care in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.