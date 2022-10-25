See All Oncologists in Willow Grove, PA
Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr

Dr. Fundakowski works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon

Oct 25, 2022
Dr. Fundakowski is straight with the facts but exudes confidence therefore putting you at ease when it comes to such a challenging prognosis.
Anonymous — Oct 25, 2022
Specialties
  • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1588836126
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
Residency
  • University Miami Leonard M Miller Sch Med
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fundakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fundakowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fundakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fundakowski works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fundakowski’s profile.

Dr. Fundakowski has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fundakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

498 patients have reviewed Dr. Fundakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fundakowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fundakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fundakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

