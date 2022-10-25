Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fundakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
Dr. Fundakowski works at
Locations
Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fundakowski is straight with the facts but exudes confidence therefore putting you at ease when it comes to such a challenging prognosis.
About Dr. Christopher Fundakowski, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
- University Miami Leonard M Miller Sch Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fundakowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fundakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fundakowski works at
Dr. Fundakowski has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fundakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fundakowski speaks Spanish.
498 patients have reviewed Dr. Fundakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fundakowski.
