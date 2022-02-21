See All Dermatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Dr. Fuller works at Epiphany Dermatology - Keller, TX in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Roanoke, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Scabies and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Alliance-Keller
    12469 Timberland Blvd Ste 501, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-6555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Epiphany Dermatology PA
    206 Denton Dr, Roanoke, TX 76262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 237-2271
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Scabies
Itchy Skin
Acne
Scabies
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?

    Feb 21, 2022
    Dr. Fuller is far and away the BEST DOCTOR out of all I have EVER seen and I'm 68 years old.
    — Feb 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962466961
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
