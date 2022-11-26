Overview

Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Fuller works at Texas Retina Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.