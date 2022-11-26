Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Fuller works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Retina Associates - Lubbock4517 98TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 792-0066Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
He gives me injections for vein occlusion! I have been seeing him for seven years! I feel very comfortable in his office with his staff. Always very pleasant visits!
About Dr. Christopher Fuller, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790830032
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller works at
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuller speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.