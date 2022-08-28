Dr. Christopher Frazier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Frazier, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christopher Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They graduated from Medical School - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Sumner Medical Group300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 553-7316Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a truck run over my foot and went to see Dr. Frazier he but me in a boot and also called to make sure I was doing ok. It was nice that he took the time to listen and care about your problem. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Frazier, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1902015019
Education & Certifications
- Medical School - Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
