Dr. Christopher Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Frank, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
1
Mount Carmel East6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (330) 907-7264
2
Mount Carmel Cardiovascular Imaging Services Westerville477 Cooper Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 459-7676
3
Heartcare Inc765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 235, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 788-4390
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Frank, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine and The Texas Heart Institute (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
