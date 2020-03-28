See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Frandrup works at Allpria Healthcare in Aurora, CO with other offices in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allpria Healthcare - Pain Management
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 150, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 476-3421
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Allpria Healthcare - Pain Management
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 180, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 476-3740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Fibromyalgia
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-Like Myalgia Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2020
    I am a veteran and via outside community care program via the VA, I am truly in the best best of hands via Allpria Healthcare-Dr Frandrup! Him and his team are so well-organized and professional, along with such care/details, I am feeling the results in my pain management, barnone to others I have been assigned!
    Michael R Pugliese — Mar 28, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Frandrup, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679563092
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals & Clinics
    Internship
    • Broadlawns Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota Med School Twin Cities Minneapolis Mn
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
