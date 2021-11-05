Dr. Foster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Foster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
North Texas Internal Medicine Associates Llp3600 Gaston Ave Ste 303, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 828-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Foster since the late 90's. He is wonder! Very caring and helpful. When there was a problem announced by the pharmaceutical company with one of my medications, he contacted me immediately and worked with me for over 3 months to find another one that worked for me. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Foster, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1285771410
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
