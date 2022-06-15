Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Queens Hospital56 45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 445-0220
Department of Surgery5645 Main St # W-LL300, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 445-0220
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens7568 187th St # 22, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 297-3788
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Good day Dear Dr. Foglia, Just wanted to show our gratitude towards you and your entire surgical and office team. Who definitely are the best. We're really very lucky and thanks to almighty God that selected you as her surgeon. Hospital staying was excellent including the nurses service as well as security and other staff also. You sure has a great team and we've had a great experience through out the journey. I know we still have to go further more down the road. Also special thanks to Ms. Melody who I bothered a lot time to time. Again thanks to your entire team, and all the support are highly appreciated. May God bless you and your team members.
About Dr. Christopher Foglia, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063433738
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foglia has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foglia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Foglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foglia.
