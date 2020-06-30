Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Katharine C Chiu MD8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 220, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You can tell he genuinely wants to help people. Great energy and extremely knowledgable. He went out of his way to refer me to the right specialist. I lucked out getting an appointment with him. I might as well make him my primary care physician!
About Dr. Christopher Fitzgerald, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Fitzgerald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald speaks French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzgerald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzgerald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.