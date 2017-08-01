Dr. Christopher Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fischer, MD
Dr. Christopher Fischer, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.
Propel Therapeutics1010 Hurley Way Ste 140, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 915-9215
One of the best Doctors in Los Angeles area. Dr. Christopher Fischer is a literary eminence.
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University of Southern California
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
