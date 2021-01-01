See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Finnila works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AKA The Sunset Clinic
    1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 (713) 526-5511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Hyperlipidemia
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Jan 01, 2021
    Our family has been seeing Dr. Finnila for 13 + years. We highly recommend him as a physician and caring person.
    Melinda Rose — Jan 01, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Finnila, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306823869
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

