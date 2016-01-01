Dr. Filson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Filson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Filson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Filson works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Bldg B, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
-
2
Emory Healthcare1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-4898
-
3
Emory Clinic At Perimeter5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
-
4
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-4898
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Filson?
About Dr. Christopher Filson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1437275385
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filson works at
Dr. Filson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.