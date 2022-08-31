Dr. Christopher Fields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fields, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Fields works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fields?
Gardner
About Dr. Christopher Fields, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184849119
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fields using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fields has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.