Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Fetner works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Medical City Hospital of Dallas Office7777 Forest Ln Ste A230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fetner?
Dr. Fetner saved my sex life. I was recommended to him and made the right choice. Staff was excellent and caring. They reached out to me twice during my recovery to make sure everything was in working order.
About Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD
- Urology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1801859285
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- U Tex St.Paul Mc
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fetner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fetner accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fetner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fetner works at
Dr. Fetner has seen patients for Phimosis, Bedwetting and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.