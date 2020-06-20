Overview

Dr. Christopher Fetner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Fetner works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis, Bedwetting and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.