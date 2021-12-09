See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Ferguson, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Ferguson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Ferguson works at Barkoff Ferguson Dr POD Medcns in New York, NY.

Locations

  1. 1
    New West Podiatry
    New West Podiatry
250 W 90th St Apt 5B, New York, NY 10024
(212) 874-1190

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr Ferguson saw my daughter many years ago when she was 8 years old. She had chronic plantar warts that were inadequately treated by multiple dermatologists. Dr. Ferguson quickly evaluated what was needed and cured the warts in 2 treatments. He made the painful procedures feel easy for my eight year old who was thrilled that she no longer had to be embarrassed by plantar warts. I just saw him for evaluation, he gave me quick easy recommendations that helped ease my plantar fasciitis and arthritic foot pain. Excellent clinician with a great bedside manner!
    Melanie — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Ferguson, DPM

    Podiatry
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1093730194
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson works at Barkoff Ferguson Dr POD Medcns in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferguson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

