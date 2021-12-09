Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Ferguson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Ferguson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
New West Podiatry250 W 90th St Apt 5B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 874-1190
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr Ferguson saw my daughter many years ago when she was 8 years old. She had chronic plantar warts that were inadequately treated by multiple dermatologists. Dr. Ferguson quickly evaluated what was needed and cured the warts in 2 treatments. He made the painful procedures feel easy for my eight year old who was thrilled that she no longer had to be embarrassed by plantar warts. I just saw him for evaluation, he gave me quick easy recommendations that helped ease my plantar fasciitis and arthritic foot pain. Excellent clinician with a great bedside manner!
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.