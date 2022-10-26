Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Fellows, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center, Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus, Multicare Covington Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
It was the results that are important. My ablation procedure went very well in January 2021. Extremely happy with the outcome.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
