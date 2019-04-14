Overview

Dr. Christopher Federico, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Tulane University School of Medicine



Dr. Federico works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ, Lexington, KY and Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.