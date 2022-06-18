Dr. Christopher Fayeghi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Fayeghi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Fayeghi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Fayeghi works at
Locations
Fastcare LLC825 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 100, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (786) 923-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fayeghi is wonderful. Very professional and caring for his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Fayeghi, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1508115825
