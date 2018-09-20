Dr. Christopher Faux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Faux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Faux, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Faux works at
Locations
Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group275 N El Cielo Rd Ste D402, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8814
Primary Care Rancho Mirage35800 Bob Hope Dr Ste 225, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 673-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoy coming into this office, the staff is always very welcoming and Dr Faux is great. I have never had a long wait and I always feel that my issues and reasons for my visits are always taken care of. Thank you to all the staff.
About Dr. Christopher Faux, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831277433
Education & Certifications
- Ft Wayne Med Ed
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faux works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Faux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.