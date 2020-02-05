Overview

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Farrell works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

