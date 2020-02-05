See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (398)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Farrell works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Meningiomas
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Meningiomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 398 ratings
Patient Ratings (398)
5 Star
(373)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?

Feb 05, 2020
Dr Farrell is such an amazing caring doctor. He listens and takes his time to explain everything to u in full detail. He recently removed a 2.3cm acoustic neuroma from my brain and did a fantastic job!! No facial weakness whatsoever which was my worst fear and he checked on me every chance he could. If anyone has any kind of brand tumor especially an acoustic neuroma tumor I highly, highly suggest dr Christopher Farrell! Him and his team are literally the best!! You u wont be disappointed. Thanks again dr Farrell!
Lea bressi — Feb 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farrell to family and friends

Dr. Farrell's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Farrell

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD.

About Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922134394
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Emory University Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Emory University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

398 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.