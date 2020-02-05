Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Farrell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
-
3
Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrell?
Dr Farrell is such an amazing caring doctor. He listens and takes his time to explain everything to u in full detail. He recently removed a 2.3cm acoustic neuroma from my brain and did a fantastic job!! No facial weakness whatsoever which was my worst fear and he checked on me every chance he could. If anyone has any kind of brand tumor especially an acoustic neuroma tumor I highly, highly suggest dr Christopher Farrell! Him and his team are literally the best!! You u wont be disappointed. Thanks again dr Farrell!
About Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922134394
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farrell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrell works at
Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
398 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.