Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Farrell works at
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Specialists of Metropolitan Washington2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 110, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Maryland Orthopedic Institute LLC6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4290, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 449-8262
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Farrell for years. He is a nice doctor, patient and informative. A pleasure to see.
About Dr. Christopher Farrell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811965536
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
