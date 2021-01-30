See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5 (58)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Fabricant works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Urogynecology, Neptune
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-3797
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Urogynecology, Neptune
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysterectomy - Open
Oophorectomy
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysterectomy - Open

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jan 30, 2021
    I went to Dr. Fabricant on my own after reading reviews and feeling defeated over the pain and no answers from my other doctors. I am so happy I did!! I felt listened to and taken seriously and Dr. Fabricant made me feel at ease before and after surgery. My pain is gone. So happy and hope this review helps someone else to get his opinion if you also feel like you are not getting answers to your issues! He is very thorough and knowledgeable. Best decision to get his opinion!
    Kari A Schmidt — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Fabricant, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275502072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Stony Brook
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
