Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Ewanowski works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL, The Villages, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Brooksville, FL, Riverview, FL, Saint Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL, Tampa, FL, Brandon, FL and Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steven Proper, MD
Dr. Steven Proper, MD
6 (36)
Dr. Paul Bowman, MD
Dr. Paul Bowman, MD
10 (119)
Locations

    Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc
    4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-1786
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    429 2nd St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 294-7558
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    The Villages
    8564 E County Road 466 Ste 206, The Villages, FL 32162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 593-9705
    Daytona
    655 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 258-8722
    Brooksville
    12900 Cortez Blvd Ste 205, Brooksville, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 596-1117
    Riverview
    13007 Summerfield Square Dr Ste 202E, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-0306
    St. Pete
    6499 38th Ave N Ste B2, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 347-6635
    Bardmoor
    8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 360, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 393-4900
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 306, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-6786
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Suncoast Skin Solutions
    11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 205, Largo, FL 33778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 820-1786
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    54
    2423 Brunello Trce, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-1786
    Brandon Mohs
    500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 202E, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 436-3320
    Frederick R. Behringer Jr MD PA
    2611 SE 17th St Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-8881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Allergic Reaction
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lip Cancer
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Skin Resurfacing
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780880476
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • U of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Ewanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ewanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ewanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ewanowski works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL, The Villages, FL, Daytona Beach, FL, Brooksville, FL, Riverview, FL, Saint Petersburg, FL, Largo, FL, Tampa, FL, Brandon, FL and Ocala, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Ewanowski’s profile.

    Dr. Ewanowski has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewanowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

