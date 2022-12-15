Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Evanson works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evanson?
Dr Evanson is an amazing Dr, he made me feel comfortable every step of this process. He answered all the questions me and my family had and put our minds at ease. When I went to see him 30 days after my procedure he congratulated me for my weight loss and cheered me on for success!!!! He is GREAT
About Dr. Christopher Evanson, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124058045
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Medicine General Surgery
- Indiana University School Of Medicine General Surgery
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University School Of Biomedical Engineering
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evanson works at
Dr. Evanson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Pyloric Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.