Overview

Dr. Christopher Evanich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Froedtert Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Evanich works at THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.