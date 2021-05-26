Dr. Christopher Evanich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Evanich, MD
Dr. Christopher Evanich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Froedtert Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Charles J. Waisbren MD Sc3077 N Mayfair Rd Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 384-6700
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 384-6700
Ear Nose & Throat Specialists2323 N Mayfair Rd Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 384-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Washington County
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Froedtert Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had two knees and a hip replacement back in 2007 and 2009 and 2021 for the hip and I always found Dr. Evanich to be very informative and kind and is an excellent surgeon. The Mosh hospital too is excellent. I recommend both the hospital on 27th st. and Dr. Evanich! You may have to wait in his office a little longer but are not all good things worth waiting for, especially hips and knees that work again!
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Evanich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evanich has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Evanich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evanich.
