Dr. Christopher Estes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Estes, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Estes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Estes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Beach Comprehensive Wellness Center1680 Meridian Ave Ste 603, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 397-8229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Estes?
A very patient man and gave me the medicine that I needed.
About Dr. Christopher Estes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215966288
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Jackson Health System
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estes accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estes works at
Dr. Estes speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Estes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.