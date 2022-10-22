Dr. Christopher English, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher English, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Mountain Orthopedics - Layton201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5827
Mountain Orthopedics1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 400, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
I broke both arms - I have been happy with Dr English and his staff. I always receive a callback in a timely manner
About Dr. Christopher English, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1538331871
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Irvine City of Orange|University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- University of Rochester - Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Training
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California, Los Angeles
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
