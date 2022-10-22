See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Layton, UT
Dr. Christopher English, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher English, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. English works at Mountain Orthopedics - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Orthopedics - Layton
    201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5827
  2. 2
    Mountain Orthopedics
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 400, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5826
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Neuroplasty
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Neuroplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Compass Rose Health Plan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Utah
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PEHP
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
    • State Mutual Insurance Company
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I broke both arms - I have been happy with Dr English and his staff. I always receive a callback in a timely manner
    Oct 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher English, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher English, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher English, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538331871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Irvine City of Orange|University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Rochester - Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Training
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California, Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher English, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. English has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. English has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. English on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

