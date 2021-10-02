Dr. Christopher Englert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Englert, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Englert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 420 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4040
-
2
Rlscc LLC222 Cedar Ln Ste 303, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Englert?
I have been dr Englert patient for the past few years now and I can not even find words to describe how carrying, understanding and amazing this doctor is. Not only he was amazing throughout my pregnancy, then labor and delivery but also recently i have been going through some difficult health issues and his care was just simply excellent. He was taking time to speak to me, making sure I am doing fine. I am beyond grateful that I found this amazing human! Also Carol from the office is so kind and patient. Highly recommend ??
About Dr. Christopher Englert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134240138
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englert has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Englert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.